Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition now available in India

Porsche India recently announced the Panamera Platinum Edition for the Indian market. This car boasts of a host of upgrades over the standard version and now can be ordered across dealerships in the country.

In terms of cosmetic changes, this Porsche Panamera Platinum edition sports a metallic colour as standard and a satin finish for air outlet trim. Then, it gets a gloss black finish for window trims, black tailpipes, and rides on 21-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, there are brushed aluminium door sill guards in black with 'Platinum Edition' logo and black interior upholstery contrasted with brushed aluminium finish.

The carmaker has updated the Panamera range with this Platinum edition that was globally revealed last month. Prices of the car are expected to start from Rs 1.71 crore. The standard model starts at Rs 1.55 crore, the GTS is priced at Rs 1.99 crore, and the Turbo S costs Rs 2.31 crore. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is priced at Rs 2.71 crore.