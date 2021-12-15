CarWale
    Toyota cars to get expensive from January 2022

    Ninad Ambre

    Toyota cars to get expensive from January 2022

    - Realignment of car prices next month

    - Price hike across models in New Year expected

    - Necessitated due to rise in input costs

    Toyota Kirloskar Motors has announced that it will realign the prices of its cars from January 1, 2022. It's most likely the car prices will increase due to the hike in material charges and other input costs. 

    The carmaker has taken this decision after reviewing the sustained increase in input costs including raw materials. Then, there are various other input and freight costs that might have also been taken into consideration. And though the carmaker has not specified the exact change in price, this will vary from model to model and also depend on the variant. All updated variant-wise prices will be available in the coming month across all authorised dealerships in India.

    This price hike doesn't come as a surprise as many automakers have taken this step due to the rise in production costs. And it has also become a general practice in our country that prices are increased at the start of the New Year. Many more car manufacturers should also reveal plans of the increment in prices across their portfolio, and join the bandwagon soon.

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 30.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
