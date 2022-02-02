Toyota Kirloskar Motor witnesses 34 per cent drop in sales in January 2022

- Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 7,328-unit sales in January 2022

- The Glanza and Urban Cruiser have registered cumulative sales of over one lakh units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has kicked off 2022 with 7,328-unit sales in January. This is not exactly an ideal start as the company has registered a 34 per cent drop in sales in January 2022 as compared to 11,126 unit sales in the same period last year. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have registered a cumulative sales of over one lakh units. Both the popular selling models were introduced under the Toyota-Suzuki alliance.

Commenting on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We started the new year with the launch of the new Camry Hybrid. Being the only locally-manufactured, strong, self-charging hybrid electric vehicle in India, the Camry Hybrid has created a niche for itself and has received very encouraging customer orders this past month. The Toyota Vellfire too, that defines sustainable luxury & indulgence for Indian customers, continues to garner healthy orders.”

TKM further claims that the recently launched Camry Hybrid has also received a positive response from customers. Moreover, the company further claims that the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have tapped 66 per cent of first time buyers, especially in tier two and three markets.