    Toyota Kirloskar Motor provides oxygen concentrators to the Government of Karnataka

    Aditya Nadkarni

    349 Views
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor provides oxygen concentrators to the Government of Karnataka

    - TKM will provide 80 more oxygen concentrators in the near future

    - The company has also extended support for the vaccination drive by enabling transport facilities

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been providing oxygen concentrators to the Government of Karnataka. To date, the company has handed over 50 oxygen concentrators and is making efforts to provide 80 more units in the days to come. The carmaker also announced the extension of its support to ensure maximum reach of the vaccination drive by enabling a transportation facility for the Health Department of Ramanagara District.

    Front View

    TKM is also working on providing oxygen concentrators to the Uttar Pradesh Police Department besides collaborating with industry bodies towards rapidly building healthcare infrastructure for the treatment of affected people in Karnataka. The brand recently handed over medical equipment including oxygen concentrators for treating patients at various Government of Karnataka facilities in Ramanagara district. Apart from oxygen concentrators, Toyota India has provided Ambu bags, bedside monitors, oximeters, glucometers, masks, sanitisers, and other essential materials to the District Health Officer of Ramanagara. Additionally, masks and sanitisers were provided to the Police and other Government Departments of Bangalore and Ramanagara. Further, TKM is in the process of contributing a CT scanner to the district hospital and setting up an oxygen generating plant in Community Health Centre, Bidadi, Karnataka.

    Talking about the initiative, Vikram Gulati, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Governance, TKM, said, “Since the onset of the pandemic, Toyota has been proactively responding to the crisis according to the needs of the people and society. It is our topmost priority to support and provide necessary assistance to our local communities to sail through the crisis at this hour of need.  As a responsible corporate, we will continue to analyse the emerging needs and come up with counter measures to help the relevant Government departments. We truly hope that with the consistent and integrated efforts of the Government and stakeholders, the crisis will pass soon.”

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 16.53 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Popular Videos

