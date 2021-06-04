CarWale
    Great Wall Motors India website is now live

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,883 Views
    Great Wall Motors India website is now live

    - The India website features images of Haval F7 SUV

    - Great Wall Motors (GWM) has established a research centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka

    Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Great Wall Motors (GWM) announced its debut in India with the premiere of the Vision 2025 and the global reveal of Haval Concept H. The Chinese automaker’s India plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The website currently has the images for the Haval F7 and it is believed that this could be the first model to be launched in the country.

    In the international market, Haval F7 SUV is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 148bhp and 280Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre petrol unit generates 188bhp and 340Nm of torque. Both the engine options will get seven-speed automatic transmission as standard. The F7 is positioned as the artificial intelligence (AI) connected SUV and is also the first marque product of Haval’s shift to a global design language and diversified product style. 

    GWM has established a research centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka with a special focus on the autonomous driving system, hybrid control unit, vehicle control unit, and battery management system. At the biennial automotive show which concluded last year, the company had also showcased other models, such as - H9, F7, F7x, F5, and the GWM EV: iQ and the R1. More details on the company’s plans for India will be known in the days to come. 

