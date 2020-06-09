Toyota introduces new service initiatives

Toyota has introduced two new initiatives as part of its goal to enhance the purchase process in the COVID-19 era- Flexible EMI option and Toyota Official Whatsapp.

The flexible EMI option allows for customers to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on. This payment scheme comes with attractive benefits like low rate of interest and in some cases 100 per cent processing fee waiver.

‘Toyota Official WhatsApp’ service, now allows customers and the general public to reach Toyota for any enquiries or feedback, by giving a missed call or SMS ‘Hi’ to 83676 83676. Through WhatsApp, customers can get the details about new car purchases, Buy/Sell/Exchange existing vehicles, book service appointment, request for breakdown services and even provide feedback on services.

Commenting on the special value-added initiatives, Naveen Soni, Senior vice president, sales and services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We would like to sincerely thank all our customers for their support and understanding during this difficult time.We understand the criticalities of the situation and as a brand that puts customers at the heart of every transaction, we have curated special convenience initiatives that will ease the vehicle owning process. Our new EMI schemes will provide easy, flexible and convenient payment options ensuring the best buying and servicing experience for our customers. We are also happy to announce the launch of ‘Official WhatsApp channel’, one of the most preferred modes of communication by all of us due to its ease of usage, which will create a seamless and omni channel customer experience.'