Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota introduces new service initiatives

Toyota introduces new service initiatives

June 09, 2020, 08:45 PM IST by Carwale Team
1303 Views
Write a comment
Toyota introduces new service initiatives

Toyota has introduced two new initiatives as part of its goal to enhance the purchase process in the COVID-19 era- Flexible EMI option and Toyota Official Whatsapp.

The flexible EMI option allows for customers to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on. This payment scheme comes with attractive benefits like low rate of interest and in some cases 100 per cent processing fee waiver.

‘Toyota Official WhatsApp’ service, now allows customers and the general public to reach Toyota for any enquiries or feedback, by giving a missed call or SMS ‘Hi’ to 83676 83676. Through WhatsApp, customers can get the details about new car purchases, Buy/Sell/Exchange existing vehicles, book service appointment, request for breakdown services and even provide feedback on services.

Commenting on the special value-added initiatives, Naveen Soni, Senior vice president, sales and services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We would like to sincerely thank all our customers for their support and understanding during this difficult time.We understand the criticalities of the situation and as a brand that puts customers at the heart of every transaction, we have curated special convenience initiatives that will ease the vehicle owning process. Our new EMI schemes will provide easy, flexible and convenient payment options ensuring the best buying and servicing experience for our customers. We are also happy to announce the launch of  ‘Official WhatsApp channel’, one of the most preferred modes of communication by all of us due to its ease of usage, which will create a seamless and omni channel customer experience.'

  • Toyota
  • Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • Vellfire
  • Toyota Vellfire
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.74 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 19.73 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 18.37 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 18.74 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.05 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.68 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 19.21 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.72 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.68 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1637 Likes
175846 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3612 Likes
339151 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW New X6BMW New X6

11th Jun 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.16Cr
Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in