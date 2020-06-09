Please Tell Us Your City

New BMW X6 - What to expect

June 09, 2020, 10:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
754 Views
New BMW X6 - What to expect

BMW is prepping up for yet another launch after it has recently introduced the 8 Series Gran Coupe and the M8 in India. Yes, we are talking about the new X6 coupe-SUV that will be introduced this week.

Timeline and trims

BMW New X6 Right Front Three Quarter

The BMW X6 came into inception in 2008 and the impending launch for the Indian market is of the third-gen model. It is expected to be launched in India on June 11, 2020. It could be offered in two variants - xLine and M Sport.

Exterior

BMW New X6 left rear three quarter

Up front is the traditional, but a larger kidney grille flanked by twin-pod LED headlamps. Interestingly, this grille can be illuminated as we've seen in the international markets. Customers can also opt for BMW Laserlight with Adaptive LED headlights. Its sloping roof is its distinguishing character than ends in L-shaped LED tail lamps. To further differentiate one can have an M Sport exhaust system, while a black grille and black alloy wheels can be seen on the M Sport variant of the X6.

Interior

BMW New X6 Dashboard

Inside the cabin of the X6, we are expecting it to sport two 12.3-inch displays, thermoelectric cup-holders, an ambient air package with eight fragrances and an optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound system with 20 speakers. Other features that will also be included in the long list are BMW Laser lighting, wireless charging, panoramic roof etc. Even on the safety front, we expect it to boast of nine airbags, a reversing assistant, a self-park functionality and also BMW's trick 360-degree camera system. 

Engine and gearbox

BMW New X6 Engine Shot

Globally, the X6 is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. We are expecting BMW to initially introduce the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 335bhp and 450Nm of torque. Internationally, there's also a more powerful 4.4-litre V8 petrol motor producing a massive 523bhp and 750Nm of torque. The diesel options on offer include a 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit tuned to deliver either 261bhp and 620Nm or 395bhp and 760Nm of torque. All of these engines come mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

Price and competition

BMW New X6 Right Side View

This 2020 BMW X6 will compete with the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe when launched in India. Though expectations are its ex-showroom price to be priced less than a crore, the fully-kitted out X6 will retail to more with the M-variant costing even higher.

  • BMW
  • New X6
  • BMW New X6
