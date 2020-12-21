CarWale
    • Toyota Innova Crysta facelift - Top 5 exterior accessories

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    985 Views
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently introduced the facelifted version of the Innova Crysta, and along with it launched a myriad of accessories. We shall now take a look at the top five of the exterior add-ons that customers can opt for.

    1. Roof rack

    Though we will recommend the cosmetic add-ons in a bit, we'll first point out the most functional ones. This includes a roof rack that will accommodate your extended luggage needs especially on a long road trip. A must-have accessory for this people mover.

    2. Side step

    Then, there's this side step for easy access into the cabin. It’s specially designed for this MPV that has a high ingress.

    3. Protectors

    Customers can also opt for a wide range of protectors apart from the conventional accessories offered. These include a wheel arch moulding, side beading and various types of bumper corner protectors.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Left Front Three Quarter

    4. Chrome pack

    Indian car buyers and their love for chrome is nothing home to write about. Even for this version of the Innova Crysta, there's an array of chrome embellishments including door housings, side moulds, side visors, and more, that can be selected at a dealership.

    5. Rear spoiler

    What's more, if you still don't find the new Innova sporty enough with all the updates it has recently got, you can choose to buy a rear spoiler that will inject a dose of sportiness yet keeping that elegant look.

    The pricing and availability of all of these afore-mentioned accessories will be available at all TKM dealerships. A prospective buyer can choose these even before taking their MPV's delivery or get them fitted later.

    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 16.27 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Innova Crysta
