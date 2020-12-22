BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch fixed for 21 January

- To be placed between the standard 3 Series and the 5 Series

- Will offer enhanced rear-seat space and comfort over the regular 3 Series

BMW Group India has announced the launch of the BMW 3 Series long-wheelbase version next month on 21 January 2021. Essentially to be placed above the regular 3 Series, the model will be christened as the 3 Series Gran Limousine.

The Gran Limousine version was initially showcased at the Auto Shanghai 2019 and was to be developed for the Chinese market. Interestingly, Indian buyers will also be offered with the long-wheelbase version who do not want to stretch their budget for the bigger 5 Series. The upcoming model has an increased wheelbase of approximately 110mm than the standard 3 Series. The revised length stands at 4,829 mm which is a growth of 120 mm than the previous dimension of 4709mm. The extra proportions add to the spaciousness to the cabin of the luxury sedan. Other elements like the LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, and L-shaped LED tail lamps.

The extended cabin gives way for more space and comfort for the rear-seat occupants. The rear doors have also grown in size allowing for easy access to the seats. Even the rear seats are likely to get better cushioning, support and a generous amount of legroom to provide cosier ride for the long journeys. The luggage compartment is also likely to benefit from the new change. Other highlights of the interior include a wider centre armrest, three-zone climate control, ambient mood lighting and a probable panoramic sunroof to add to an overall airy feel to the cabin.

Not to be confused with the BMW 3 Series GT, which was a Coupe, this one will be a proper sedan from the Bavarian car-maker placed between the standard 3 Series and the 5 Series. The engine options are anticipated to be shared with the 3 Series which is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel capable of developing 255bhp and 188bhp respectively. The price for the Gran Limousine is expected to be at a premium over the regular 3 Series by approximately Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Upon launch, it will rival the standard Mercedes C-Class, Jaguar XE, and the forthcoming Audi A4 and Volvo S60.