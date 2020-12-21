Isuzu Motors India announce price hike from January 2021

- Price rise to affect the D-Max and S-Cab range of pick-up trucks

- Revised prices to be effective from 1 January 2021

Isuzu Motors India Private Limited (IMI) has announced a price hike of its commercial pick-up range - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB applicable from January 2021. The company says that the increase will be approximately Rs 10,000 on the current ex-showroom price of both the vehicles.

The increase in price owes to the growing input and distribution costs borne by the Japanese brand. Both the heavy-duty vehicles were re-introduced in their BS6 forms in October this year. The engine shared by both the models is a 2.5-litre diesel engine that generates 78bhp and 176Nm of torque. The Isuzu D-Max is available in three variants – Cab Chassis, Standard, and Super Strong while the S-Cab is offered in two variants – Standard and Hi-Ride.

Highlights of the pick-ups from Isuzu include sliding co-driver seat, clutch footrest, gear shift indicator, power steering with tilt adjustment, fabric seat covers, and all power windows. The S-Cab with four doors comes with a 60:40 rear seat adjustment and four-speakers. The prices for the D-Max starts at Rs 7.84 lakh while the S-Cab retails for Rs 9.82 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.

Isuzu has unveiled the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival - 2021 MU-X SUV in Thailand last month and could even bring it to Indian shores in the coming year. Until then, it's just these commercial fleet vehicles Isuzu has to offer the Indian buyers.