Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant spotted testing again

- Toyota Innova Crysta CNG could be launched later this year

- The model could be offered exclusively for the fleet segment

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is working on the CNG variant of the Innova Crysta. A new spy image reveals a single unit of the model that was spotted uncamouflaged during a public road test.

As seen in the spy image, the Toyota Innova Crysta CNG test-mule features a 2.7 badge, hinting that the model is powered by a petrol engine. The rear windshield reveals a CNG sticker, hinting that the carmaker could introduce the bi-fuel model, which is expected to be aimed at the fleet segment. There are no other visual differences compared to the regular variants.

Powertrain options on the Toyota Innova Crysta currently include a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine. The former produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Expected to arrive later this year, the Innova Crysta CNG could be offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox, in lower variants of the model.

