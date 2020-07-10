Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant spotted testing again

July 10, 2020, 06:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
775 Views
Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant spotted testing again

- Toyota Innova Crysta CNG could be launched later this year

- The model could be offered exclusively for the fleet segment

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is working on the CNG variant of the Innova Crysta. A new spy image reveals a single unit of the model that was spotted uncamouflaged during a public road test.

As seen in the spy image, the Toyota Innova Crysta CNG test-mule features a 2.7 badge, hinting that the model is powered by a petrol engine. The rear windshield reveals a CNG sticker, hinting that the carmaker could introduce the bi-fuel model, which is expected to be aimed at the fleet segment. There are no other visual differences compared to the regular variants.

Powertrain options on the Toyota Innova Crysta currently include a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine. The former produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Expected to arrive later this year, the Innova Crysta CNG could be offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox, in lower variants of the model.

  • Toyota
  • Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.74 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 19.44 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 18.37 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.25 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.05 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 18.35 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 19.21 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.72 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.68 Lakh onwards

