Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerges as the bestselling compact SUV in India in June 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerges as the bestselling compact SUV in India in June 2020

July 10, 2020, 11:27 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
132 Views
Write a comment
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerges as the bestselling compact SUV in India in June 2020

- Maruti Suzuki sold 4,542 units of Vitara Brezza in India in June

- Hyundai Venue is the second bestseller with 4,129 unit sales followed by Tata Nexon with 3,040 unit sales

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki launched the Vitara Brezza facelift in India in February. The very next month, India entered in a complete lockdown due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, thereby affecting sales for March. The business gradually resumed in a phased manner in the month of May. Given the volatile market conditions due to the ongoing pandemic, car sales in general has been low compared to the same period last year. That said, car sales have gradually improved in June as compared to May 2020. 

Under the current circumstances, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has emerged as the bestselling compact SUV in India in June 2020. The company sold 4,542 units (8,871 units sold in June 2019) of the Vitara Brezza in June, followed by the Hyundai Venue with 4,129 unit sales. The Tata Nexon was the third bestseller for the month with 3,040 unit sales. The rest of the vehicles in the segment, namely the Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the Honda WR-V have sold 1,812 units, 1,212 units and 658 units, respectively. Cumulatively, the compact SUV segment sold 15,393 units in India in June. 

Mechanically, the BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400. It is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid technology.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • vitara brezza
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.53 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.86 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 8.26 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.52 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.67 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.12 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.44 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.06 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.17 Lakh onwards

  • Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Other Brands

Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.19 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.7 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 5.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 7.34 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki ErtigaMaruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki AltoMaruti Suzuki Alto

₹ 3 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMaruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.71 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Celerio

₹ 4.46 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CiazMaruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 8.32 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki IgnisMaruti Suzuki Ignis

₹ 4.9 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki EecoMaruti Suzuki Eeco

₹ 3.81 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 9.85 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio XMaruti Suzuki Celerio X

₹ 4.95 Lakh

All Maruti Suzuki Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso as a quirky ...

753 Likes
106366 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

259 Likes
218416 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

13th Jul 2020

14L - ₹ 18L
Hyundai Tucson FaceliftHyundai Tucson Facelift

14th Jul 2020

18L - ₹ 20L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
AD
MG Hector Plus

Launching in

  • 00 DAYS
  • 00 HRS
  • 00 MINS
  • 00 SEC
KNOW MORE

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in