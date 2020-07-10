Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerges as the bestselling compact SUV in India in June 2020

- Maruti Suzuki sold 4,542 units of Vitara Brezza in India in June

- Hyundai Venue is the second bestseller with 4,129 unit sales followed by Tata Nexon with 3,040 unit sales

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki launched the Vitara Brezza facelift in India in February. The very next month, India entered in a complete lockdown due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, thereby affecting sales for March. The business gradually resumed in a phased manner in the month of May. Given the volatile market conditions due to the ongoing pandemic, car sales in general has been low compared to the same period last year. That said, car sales have gradually improved in June as compared to May 2020.

Under the current circumstances, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has emerged as the bestselling compact SUV in India in June 2020. The company sold 4,542 units (8,871 units sold in June 2019) of the Vitara Brezza in June, followed by the Hyundai Venue with 4,129 unit sales. The Tata Nexon was the third bestseller for the month with 3,040 unit sales. The rest of the vehicles in the segment, namely the Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the Honda WR-V have sold 1,812 units, 1,212 units and 658 units, respectively. Cumulatively, the compact SUV segment sold 15,393 units in India in June.

Mechanically, the BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400. It is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid technology.