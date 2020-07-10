Skoda Rapid Rider variant bookings closed due to high demand

- Skoda Rapid Rider variant was priced at Rs 7.49 lakh

- The variant was powered by the same 109bhp 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has stopped accepting bookings for the base variant of the Skoda Rapid. Known as the Rapid Rider version, the model was priced at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

While Skoda has stated that bookings for the Rapid Rider variant have been closed due to the high demand, the company did not reveal when it would re-open bookings for the popular variant. The Skoda Rapid was launched in the BS6 avatar earlier this year. The model is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

The Skoda Rapid Rider variant was equipped with a number of features, including automatic climate control, 2-DIN music system, 15-inch steel wheels, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, steering mounted controls, rear parking sensors and a rear arm-rest.

A few reports suggest that Skoda could introduce a new version of the Rapid Rider variant, known as the Rapid Rider Plus, although there is no official confirmation from the company yet. Skoda will launch the Rapid automatic variant later this year, details of which are available here.