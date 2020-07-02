Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI automatic to be launched in India in September 2020

BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI automatic to be launched in India in September 2020

July 02, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
15667 Views
Write a comment
BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI automatic to be launched in India in September 2020

- Automatic variants to be introduced in September

- To get a torque converter gearbox

Back in May, Skoda India launched the BS6 Rapid 1.0-litre TSI petrol in five variants - Active, Ambition, Style, Onyx and Monte Carlo. However, at the time of launch the updated BS6 model was limited to a six-speed manual transmission, while the automatic variant was expected to be introduced at a later date. This time around, a comment on social media by Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service and Marketing at Skoda Auto India reveals that the automatic variant of the Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI will be launched in September. The post further reveals that the vehicle will get a torque converter gearbox. 

We believe that the automatic option will be offered in the top-spec Style and the Monte Carlo variants only. The current manual transmission Rapid is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI, three-cylinder engine that produces 109bhp between 5,000-5,250rpm and 175Nm between 1,750-4,000rpm. The standard feature list includes adjustable dual rear air conditioning vents on the rear centre console, front and rear power windows, automatic climate control, tinted window and windscreen, reading spot lamps at the rear and more.

In terms of safety, the Rapid offers rear defogger with timer, dual airbags at the front, ABS with EBD, height adjustable seat belt in front and height adjustable head restraint at the front as well as rear as standard. The automatic variant is expected to get similar features as the manual version. Changes if any, will be known at the time of launch.

Source: FB/TBHP

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Rapid TSI
  • Rapid TSI
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Skoda Rapid TSI Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.72 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.06 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 8.39 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.73 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.8 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.12 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.64 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.29 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1137 Likes
173496 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104555 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda All New CityHonda All New City

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

14L - ₹ 18L
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in