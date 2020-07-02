Please Tell Us Your City

Honda WR-V facelift launched: Why should you buy?

July 02, 2020, 04:19 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
3310 Views
Honda WR-V facelift launched: Why should you buy?

Post much wait, Honda has finally launched the BS6 compliant Honda WR-V facelift in India in two variants – SV and VX. The newly launched Honda WR-V is available at a starting price of Rs 8,49,900. The vehicle is available in six colour options - premium amber metallic, lunar silver metallic, modern steel metallic, golden brown metallic, radiant red metallic and platinum white pearl. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the Honda WR-V facelift.

What’s good about it?

The WR-V facelift looks fresh with solid wing chrome grille, advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs and position lamps, LED fog lamps and LED rear combination lamps. The vehicle sits on R16 dual tone diamond cut alloy wheels and gets the new Digipad 2.0 infotainment system as standard. The convenience features includes like electric sunroof, auto AC with touchscreen control panel, driver seat height adjuster, start/stop button, handsfree and cruise control system, and more. 

What’s not so good?

The WR-V facelift does not get an automatic option for now. The fuel reminder control system is limited to the diesel variant. Moreover, the SV variant gets only one accessory port with lid and also misses out on front centre armrest with storage space. The SV variant also misses out on two front tweeters, and rear wiper and washer. 

Best variant to buy?

The VX variant in both petrol and diesel guise is a good option and is available at an additional cost of Rs 1.20 lakh over the SV variant. For an additional price, the VX variant offers electric sunroof, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRL and position lamp, advanced LED rear combination lamp, turn indicators on ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, chrome door handles and shark fin antenna. As for the interior, it gets leather wrapped steering wheel, seat back pocket, two front tweeters and silver finish dashboard and door ornament. As for convenience, the VX variant offers two accessory charging ports, start/stop button, Honda Smart Key with keyless remote, cruise control, power folding ORVMs, front map lamp and front centre armrest with storage console.

Specification 

Petrol 

1.2-litre, four-cylinder – 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm at 4,800rpm 

Five-speed manual transmission 

Diesel 

1.5-litre, four-cylinder – 98bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm 

Six-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

The petrol guise has fuel efficiency of 16.6kmpl, while the diesel version has a fuel efficiency of 23.7kmpl. The company offers three years unlimited kilometres warranty as standard benefit.

Honda WR-V Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.17 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.48 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 9.59 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.06 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.18 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.62 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.69 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.62 Lakh onwards

