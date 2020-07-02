Production-ready Nissan Ariya EV to break cover on 15 July

- First electric crossover from Nissan

- Built on a new EV platform

Nissan is turning a new page in electric mobility with the introduction of an all-new pure-electric SUV. Called the Ariya, the new EV is based on the concept of the same name showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. It will make a global digital premiere on 15 July.

Details of the Ariya is scarce at the moment. But given the bleak teaser, we assume the production model will retain most of the futuristic design elements and styling of the concept. It will be based on an all-new electric-vehicle platform which will also benefit all future Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance products. It will also integrate some sort of autonomous tech under Nissan’s ProPilot 2.0 system.

In terms of powertrain, the Ariya is expected to pack in a long-range, dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup paired to a liquid-cooled battery. It will also have a high-power charging capability – at least 100-150kW if rumours are to be believed.

More details on the Nissan Ariya will be revealed in coming weeks before it makes its international debut. Given the electric offensive in India, we could expect Nissan to be bold enough to consider introducing the Ariya EV in the country as well. But it might happen once the new Leaf EV reaches our shores.