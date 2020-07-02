Audi unveils new e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback

- Thee electric motors generate almost 500BHP and 973Nm of torque

- New quattro generation with electric torque vectoring

Audi has just unveiled the new e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback which promise some unbelievable specs. The new e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback earn the right to bear the badge by being the first volume production BEVs to use the collective might of three electric motors to climb to a towering 973Nm torque peak, and by integrating intelligent drive control that elevates handling security and agility to a new level in the two all-wheel-driven variants. Performance is mind-bending for an EV with 4.5 seconds to a 100 kmph and a top speed of almost 210 kmph.

The new S models are equipped with two electric motors on the rear axle and one upfront, making them the first volume production electric cars in the world with three electric motors. In order to improve efficiency, only the rear electric motors are engaged as long as the Audi e tron S and the e tron S Sportback are operating in normal driving mode. The front electric motor is called into play when the driver demands more performance, or predictively before traction is broken.

On the inside, apart from the Nappa leather, the two new S models are naturally equipped with the digital MMI touch response control system with its two large central displays, and with the Audi virtual cockpit positioned directly in front of the driver, who can select a special e tron screen that focuses exclusively on the car’s electric drive functionality. A head-up display can also be added to project information even more conveniently onto the windscreen in the driver’s field of vision.

On the design front, the front and rear bumpers get pronounced contours and prominent inlets, by a rear diffuser insert spanning virtually the entire width of each body and by wheel arches that are each 23 millimeters wider amongst other additional details.