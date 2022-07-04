CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and Camry prices hiked by up to Rs 1.80 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    896 Views
    Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and Camry prices hiked by up to Rs 1.80 lakh

    - Toyota has increased the prices for multiple models

    - The company is set to launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the coming months

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has discreetly increased the prices of various models in its product range with effect from July 2022. The price rise has come into effect from 1 July, 2022, and ranges from Rs 27,000 to Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Toyota Vellfire receives the most significant price hike of up to Rs 1.80 lakh, which is applicable to the sole variant the model is offered in. Next in line is the Fortuner, prices of which have been increased from Rs 61,000 to Rs 1.14 lakh.

    The Toyota Camry hybrid has now become dearer by Rs 90,000, and it is offered in a single variant. Meanwhile, the Innova Crysta will now cost between Rs 27,000 to Rs 86,000, depending on the choice of variant. Toyota recently unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is slated to be launched in India in the coming months.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Renault Kiger, Kwid, and Triber prices increased from July 2022
     Next 
    Tata Motors sells 45,197 passenger vehicles in June 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 38.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 41.04 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 37.84 Lakh
    Pune₹ 38.86 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 40.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 35.85 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 39.43 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 36.05 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 36.25 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and Camry prices hiked by up to Rs 1.80 lakh