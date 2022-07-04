Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and Camry prices hiked by up to Rs 1.80 lakh

- Toyota has increased the prices for multiple models

- The company is set to launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the coming months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has discreetly increased the prices of various models in its product range with effect from July 2022. The price rise has come into effect from 1 July, 2022, and ranges from Rs 27,000 to Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Vellfire receives the most significant price hike of up to Rs 1.80 lakh, which is applicable to the sole variant the model is offered in. Next in line is the Fortuner, prices of which have been increased from Rs 61,000 to Rs 1.14 lakh.

The Toyota Camry hybrid has now become dearer by Rs 90,000, and it is offered in a single variant. Meanwhile, the Innova Crysta will now cost between Rs 27,000 to Rs 86,000, depending on the choice of variant. Toyota recently unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is slated to be launched in India in the coming months.