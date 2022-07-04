Tata Motors sells 45,197 passenger vehicles in June 2022

- 41,690 ICE and 3,507 EVs sold in June 2022

- 1,30,125 passenger vehicles retailed in Q1 FY2023

Tata Motors has reported total sales of 79,606 units in June 2022. Out of the total sales, the carmaker sold 37,265 commercial vehicles and 45,197 passenger vehicles in the country. As compared to May 2022, passenger vehicle sales grew by four per cent. The Indian carmaker also retailed 3,507 EVs in the previous month.

Looking at the quarterly sales for Q1 FY2023, Tata Motors sold 1,30,125 passenger vehicles which is almost 102 per cent higher as compared to Q1 FY2022. Herein, the SUV portfolio contributed 68 per cent to the previous quarter’s sales while 9,283 electric vehicles were sold in the last quarter.

Meanwhile, in May 2022, Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV Max at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon Max is positioned above the standard Nexon EV and sources power from a bigger 40.5kWh battery. It has an output of 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. Here’s our detailed review of the Tata Nexon EV Max.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Demand for passenger vehicles continued to stay strong in Q1 FY23 even as the supply side remained moderately impacted due to the lockdown in China. Going forward, we expect the supply side, including that of critical electronic components to progressively improve. We will continue to keep a close watch on the evolving demand and supply situation and take appropriate actions.”