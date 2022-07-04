CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Volvo XC40 Recharge launch on 26 July

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    31 Views
    New Volvo XC40 Recharge launch on 26 July

    - Volvo's first fully-electric SUV

    - Will be launched through Metaverse

    - Will be assembled in India

    Volvo India has just announced that it will launch the XC40 Recharge on 26th July 2022. The deliveries of the carmaker's first EV are expected to commence later in October.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Right Front Three Quarter

    The brand plans to launch the XC40 Recharge through the futuristic technology 'Metaverse' and is calling it 'VolvoVerse'. This pure electric SUV uses a 78kWh battery pack, which eventually powers two electric motors. And the combined power output of these is 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. It helps it sprint from 0-100kmph in just 4.9 seconds, while its top speed is limited to 180kmph. The most interesting bit is that the SUV can cover 418km on a single charge.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new XC40 Recharge will be assembled in India at Volvo's Hosakote plant near Bangalore. We think, this will provide the carmaker give an edge over its rivals in terms of pricing. Upon launch, the electric SUV is expected to compete with the recently launched Kia EV6 and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Front View
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Nissan Magnite select variants discontinued; features rejigged

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 39.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Volvo XC40 Recharge launch on 26 July