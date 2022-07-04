New Volvo XC40 Recharge launch on 26 July

- Volvo's first fully-electric SUV

- Will be launched through Metaverse

- Will be assembled in India

Volvo India has just announced that it will launch the XC40 Recharge on 26th July 2022. The deliveries of the carmaker's first EV are expected to commence later in October.

The brand plans to launch the XC40 Recharge through the futuristic technology 'Metaverse' and is calling it 'VolvoVerse'. This pure electric SUV uses a 78kWh battery pack, which eventually powers two electric motors. And the combined power output of these is 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. It helps it sprint from 0-100kmph in just 4.9 seconds, while its top speed is limited to 180kmph. The most interesting bit is that the SUV can cover 418km on a single charge.

The new XC40 Recharge will be assembled in India at Volvo's Hosakote plant near Bangalore. We think, this will provide the carmaker give an edge over its rivals in terms of pricing. Upon launch, the electric SUV is expected to compete with the recently launched Kia EV6 and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5.