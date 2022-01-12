Toyota Camry hybrid facelift launched in India at Rs 41.70 lakh

- Offered with a new exterior shade

- Equipped with a new touchscreen infotainment and JBL stereo system

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the latest iteration of the Camry hybrid in India with a price tag of Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The four-door sedan from the Japanese carmaker now demands a premium of Rs 50,000 and in return gets subtle exterior tweaks, more tech, and a new exterior shade.

On the outside, the Camry hybrid retains the shell of the current-generation model. The horizontal slats on the front bumper are now more prominent and are highlighted with chrome inserts. The dual-tone design for the 18-inch alloy wheels is new while the LED tail lamps are sharpened with a black base extension. The Camry is now available in a new Metal Stream paint scheme.

Inside the Camry’s cabin, the dashboard continues to be offered in the Y-design pattern while the black wood design adds a tinge of elegance. The nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system now sits atop the dash and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Another notable inclusion is a nine-speaker JBL stereo system. The Camry continues with existing features such as a 10-way electrically-adjustable driver seat, wireless charger, a head-up display, three-zone climate control, and an electric sunroof.

Under the long sloping bonnet, the Camry continues to be powered by the same petrol-hybrid powertrain. The 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, gasoline motor works in tandem with an electric motor to produce a total of 215bhp and 221Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the front wheel through a CVT gearbox.

Speaking about the launch of the New Camry Hybrid, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “The Camry Hybrid is an amazing amalgamation of power and luxury that has been designed to provide seamless driving experience to our customers. At the same time, it has been designed for a greener and sustainable future as the self-charging hybrid technology delivers a unique combination of exemplary dynamic performance, acceleration, and lower emissions. Over the years, it has endeared itself to thousands of customers and we are confident the New Camry Hybrid will attract many more with its carefully thought-out design and luxurious features. Since its introduction in 2013, the Camry Hybrid is well established in the Indian market and is a testament to Toyota’s unwavering efforts towards a carbon neutral environment.”