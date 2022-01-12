CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Camry hybrid facelift launched in India at Rs 41.70 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,161 Views
    Toyota Camry hybrid facelift launched in India at Rs 41.70 lakh

    - Offered with a new exterior shade

    - Equipped with a new touchscreen infotainment and JBL stereo system

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the latest iteration of the Camry hybrid in India with a price tag of Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The four-door sedan from the Japanese carmaker now demands a premium of Rs 50,000 and in return gets subtle exterior tweaks, more tech, and a new exterior shade. 

    Toyota 2022 Camry Front Bumper

    On the outside, the Camry hybrid retains the shell of the current-generation model. The horizontal slats on the front bumper are now more prominent and are highlighted with chrome inserts. The dual-tone design for the 18-inch alloy wheels is new while the LED tail lamps are sharpened with a black base extension. The Camry is now available in a new Metal Stream paint scheme. 

    Toyota 2022 Camry Dashboard

    Inside the Camry’s cabin, the dashboard continues to be offered in the Y-design pattern while the black wood design adds a tinge of elegance. The nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system now sits atop the dash and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Another notable inclusion is a nine-speaker JBL stereo system. The Camry continues with existing features such as a 10-way electrically-adjustable driver seat, wireless charger, a head-up display, three-zone climate control, and an electric sunroof. 

    Under the long sloping bonnet, the Camry continues to be powered by the same petrol-hybrid powertrain. The 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, gasoline motor works in tandem with an electric motor to produce a total of 215bhp and 221Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the front wheel through a CVT gearbox. 

    Speaking about the launch of the New Camry Hybrid, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “The Camry Hybrid is an amazing amalgamation of power and luxury that has been designed to provide seamless driving experience to our customers. At the same time, it has been designed for a greener and sustainable future as the self-charging hybrid technology delivers a unique combination of exemplary dynamic performance, acceleration, and lower emissions. Over the years, it has endeared itself to thousands of customers and we are confident the New Camry Hybrid will attract many more with its carefully thought-out design and luxurious features. Since its introduction in 2013, the Camry Hybrid is well established in the Indian market and is a testament to Toyota’s unwavering efforts towards a carbon neutral environment.”

    Toyota Camry Image
    Toyota Camry
    ₹ 41.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG ZS EV facelift begins testing in India ahead of launch
     Next 
    Mahindra produces 11,157 passenger vehicles in December 2021

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Camry Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Toyota 2022 Camry Left Front Three Quarter
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1444 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Toyota Camry

    Toyota Camry

    ₹ 41.70 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Camry

    Toyota Camry

    ₹ 41.70 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJAN
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Camry Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 49.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 52.65 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 48.56 Lakh
    Pune₹ 49.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 50.15 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 46.49 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 50.58 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 46.60 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 46.49 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1444 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Camry hybrid facelift launched in India at Rs 41.70 lakh