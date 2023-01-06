Top 5 cars sold in India in December 2022

Car sales in India registered a cumulative sales growth of eight per cent with 2,75,130 units sold in December 2022 as against 2,54,270 units sold in December 2021. Four out of the top five cars sold in the country last month are from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about the top five bestselling models in December 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno emerged as the bestselling model in India last month. The hatchback registered a growth of 17 per cent with 16,932 units in December 2022 as against 14,458 unit sales in December 2021. The CNG option has significantly boosted the hatchback’s sales in India.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti’s popular selling MPV, the Ertiga outsold the Swift hatchback by 212 units to secure the second rank. The company sold 12,273 units of the Ertiga last month as against 11,840 units in the previous year, thereby registering a growth of four per cent. The CNG version is a significant contributor to Ertiga’s sales.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki model on this list. The Swift hatchback registered 12,061 unit sales last month as against 15,661 units sold in December 2021, thereby witnessing a drop of 23 per cent. The company introduced the Swift CNG in August 2022 and is one of the popular choices among new car buyers.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon compact SUV missed the third rank last month by just eight units. The company registered 12,053 unit sales in December 2022 as against 12,899 unit sales in the previous year, thereby witnessing a drop of seven per cent. Both ICE and electric versions of the compact SUV are popular choices among new car buyers in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Dzire compact sedan made it to the top five list with 11,997 unit sales in December 2022 as against 10,633 unit sales in December 2021, thereby reporting a growth of 13 per cent. As seen in other Maruti Suzuki models, the CNG option continues to be a popular choice among buyers.