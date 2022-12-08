Top 3 bestselling Kia cars in India in November 2022

Kia India is the fifth bestselling automaker in the country in November 2022. The company witnessed a growth of 69 per cent with 24,025 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 14,214 unit sales in the same period last year. Speaking top five automakers in India, the top four positions are secured by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra.

Read below to learn about the top three bestselling Kia models in India in November 2022.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos continues to be the volume-generating model for the company in India. The SUV registered a growth of five per cent with 9,284 unit sales last month as against 8,859 unit sales in November 2021. The Kia Seltos facelift was recently showcased at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. Read here to learn more about what we know about the upcoming Seltos facelift.

Kia Sonet

Kia’s compact SUV, the Sonet has retained the second rank with 7,834 unit sales in November 2022, compared to 4,719 units last year, thereby posting an impressive growth of 66 per cent. The company recently launched the Sonet X-Line variant in the country and you can learn more about it here.

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens MPV is a popular choice among new car buyers in the country. The company sold 6,360 units of the vehicle last month. The vehicle was introduced in February this year and it competes against the likes of the XL6 and the Ertiga in India.