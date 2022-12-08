CarWale

    Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in November 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in November 2022

    Popular Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra retained the fourth rank in November 2022. The company posted strong growth of 56 per cent with 30,266 unit sales last month compared to 19,400 unit sales in November 2021. 

    Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Mahindra cars in India last month.

    Mahindra Bolero

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Over the years, Mahindra Bolero has been a significant contributor to company sales in India. The Bolero has retained the top rank in November 2022 with 7,984 unit sales last month as against 5,442 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 47 per cent. The company recently introduced mild cosmetic upgrades and revised prices for the Bolero and the Bolero Neo in the country. You can learn more about the quantum of the price hike here. 

    Mahindra Scorpio

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Scorpio retained the second rank last month. The SUV registered 6,455 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 3,370 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a massive growth of 92 per cent. The significant growth in sales is attributed to the recently launched Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic models. 

    Mahindra XUV300

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The XUV300 was the third bestselling model for the company in November 2022, which registered a growth of 47 per cent. The Mahindra XUV300 registered 5,903 unit sales last month compared to 4,005 unit sales in the same period last year. We have driven the new XUV300 TurboSport and you can read more about it here.

