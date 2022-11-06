Top 3 bestselling hatchbacks in India in October 2022

The hatchback segment continues to be a strong volume segment for automakers in the country. This segment is dominated by the strong hatchback lineup from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling hatchbacks in the country in October 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Alto hatchback continues to lead sales in the hatchback segment in October 2022. The hatchback registered 21,260 unit sales last month compared to 17,389 units in October 2021, thereby registering a growth of 22 per cent growth. The recently launched new Alto K10 has boosted sales for this entry-level hatchback in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R retained the second rank last month with 17,945 unit sales in October 2022 compared to 12,335 unit sales in the same period last year, with positive growth of 45 per cent. This significant growth in sales can be attributed to the popularity of the CNG variant and the launch of an updated version earlier this year.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Over the years, the Swift hatchback continued to emerge as a popular choice in its segment. Last month, the Swift outsold the Baleno to secure the third rank. Interestingly, the Baleno missed the third place by just 82 units! Maruti Suzuki sold 17,231 units of the Swift hatchback in October 2022 compared to 9,180 unit sales in the same period last year. The company introduced a CNG option in August this year, which boosted sales for the Swift hatchback in the country.