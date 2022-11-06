CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Top 3 bestselling hatchbacks in India in October 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    752 Views
    Top 3 bestselling hatchbacks in India in October 2022

    The hatchback segment continues to be a strong volume segment for automakers in the country. This segment is dominated by the strong hatchback lineup from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling hatchbacks in the country in October 2022. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Alto hatchback continues to lead sales in the hatchback segment in October 2022. The hatchback registered 21,260 unit sales last month compared to 17,389 units in October 2021, thereby registering a growth of 22 per cent growth. The recently launched new Alto K10 has boosted sales for this entry-level hatchback in the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R retained the second rank last month with 17,945 unit sales in October 2022 compared to 12,335 unit sales in the same period last year, with positive growth of 45 per cent. This significant growth in sales can be attributed to the popularity of the CNG variant and the launch of an updated version earlier this year.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Over the years, the Swift hatchback continued to emerge as a popular choice in its segment. Last month, the Swift outsold the Baleno to secure the third rank. Interestingly, the Baleno missed the third place by just 82 units! Maruti Suzuki sold 17,231 units of the Swift hatchback in October 2022 compared to 9,180 unit sales in the same period last year. The company introduced a CNG option in August this year, which boosted sales for the Swift hatchback in the country.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Force Gurkha five-door revealed in Indonesia

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5658 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.18 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.57 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.86 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5658 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 3 bestselling hatchbacks in India in October 2022