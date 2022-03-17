Tata Tigor EV prices hiked

- Prices of all variants hiked by Rs 25,000

- Available in four trims

Along with other models in the line-up, Tata Motors has also hiked the prices of the recently launched Tigor EV. The ex-showroom prices of all the variants of the Tigor EV have become dearer by Rs 25,000. The Tigor EV is available in four variants and now comes at a starting price of Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The feature highlights of the Tigor EV are the blue inserts inside out that highlight the electric nature of the sedan. Besides this, the EV gets features like projector headlamps, a Harman touchscreen infotainment system, auto-folding ORVMs, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a cooled glovebox, a rear-view camera, dual airbags, speed-sensing door locks, and the four-star GNCAP safety rating. To know the variant-wise features on offer, click here.

The Tata Tigor EV sources its power from a 26kWh liquid-cooled battery pack. The battery powers electric motors that are tuned to deliver an output of 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. With the Tigor EV, Tata claims a range of 306 kilometres on a single charge. The charging options include a 25kW CC2 fast charger and a standard 15amp home charger. The former can charge the EV to 80 per cent in 65 minutes while the latter takes close to nine hours to recharge. We have driven the Tigor EV can you can read our detailed review here.