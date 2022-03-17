CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Tigor EV prices hiked

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    10,678 Views
    Tata Tigor EV prices hiked

    - Prices of all variants hiked by Rs 25,000

    - Available in four trims 

    Along with other models in the line-up, Tata Motors has also hiked the prices of the recently launched Tigor EV. The ex-showroom prices of all the variants of the Tigor EV have become dearer by Rs 25,000. The Tigor EV is available in four variants and now comes at a starting price of Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Tata Tigor EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    The feature highlights of the Tigor EV are the blue inserts inside out that highlight the electric nature of the sedan. Besides this, the EV gets features like projector headlamps, a Harman touchscreen infotainment system, auto-folding ORVMs, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a cooled glovebox, a rear-view camera, dual airbags, speed-sensing door locks, and the four-star GNCAP safety rating. To know the variant-wise features on offer, click here.

    Tata Tigor EV Dashboard

    The Tata Tigor EV sources its power from a 26kWh liquid-cooled battery pack. The battery powers electric motors that are tuned to deliver an output of 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. With the Tigor EV, Tata claims a range of 306 kilometres on a single charge. The charging options include a 25kW CC2 fast charger and a standard 15amp home charger. The former can charge the EV to 80 per cent in 65 minutes while the latter takes close to nine hours to recharge. We have driven the Tigor EV can you can read our detailed review here.

    Tata Tigor EV Image
    Tata Tigor EV
    ₹ 12.24 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices from April 2022; new price list revealed
     Next 
    2023 all-electric BMW i7 unveiling on 20 April

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tigor EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32284 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    ₹ 6.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tigor EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.97 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.05 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.97 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.53 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32284 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe