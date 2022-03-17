2023 all-electric BMW i7 unveiling on 20 April

BMW has set the stage to unveil the first-ever all-electric i7 saloon at Auto Beijing, China on 20 April, 2022. The new-generation 7 Series will be available in pure-combustion, plug-in hybrid, and the first-ever all-electric i7 versions. This Mercedes-Benz EQS rival will provide a range of up to 610km.

The i7 will utilise Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform and will benefit from iX derived electric powertrain. BMW says that the electric saloon will generate more than 600hp with a range between 580km and 610km, as per WLTP. Apart from that, the carmaker will equip the 7 Series with new-generation engines – developed to meet Euro 7 emission norms.

The all-new 7 Series and i7 will be a point of departure in terms of design language for the firm. They will feature an avant-garde design philosophy that is closer in spirit to the XM Hybrid Concept, especially the mahoosive kidney grille with an illuminated frame. More importantly, the first-ever i7 will get novel front lights made from crystal glass and power door opening and closing.

The flagship i7 EV will get a newly developed panoramic sunroof and LED interior lighting. What’s more, there will be a fully-digital driver display and a large infotainment touchscreen incorporated into a single-piece panel. Having said that, an enormous 31-inch ultrawide display, called the Theatre Screen, with a 32:9 ratio and 8K streaming support, will be an all-important feature inside the i7.