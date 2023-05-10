Tata Tiago attracts discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in May 2023

- Discounts on multiple Tata Motors cars this month

- Tiago received a price hike last week

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering discounts across the model range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bounses, and corporate discounts.

Customers purchasing the Tata Tiago can avail of a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The Tiago was also one of the few models that witnessed a price hike earlier this month.

In the coming weeks, Tata Motors is scheduled to launch the CNG iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback. At the same time, the company is working on updates for the Nexon and Harrier in the form of facelifts. These versions will derive updates based on products that were showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.