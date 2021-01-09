Tata Safari enters production ahead of official launch

- Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

- Essentially a six / seven-seat version of the Harrier

Tata Safari name plate was recently restored by the Indian car manufacturer for its upcoming three-row SUV. Codenamed earlier as the Gravitas, the prototype was previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Now, new images of the Safari from the car manufacturer’s production plant have surfaced online. The model in the pictures appears to be the production-ready model of the upcoming Safari. The steel rims indicate a lower variant in the assembly line. Also, it can be seen painted in a dark exterior shade which could be a black or navy-blue hue.

Other bits of the model resemble the test mules which were spotted on various occasions. The exterior highlights include front fascia sourced from its sibling – Harrier with increased dimensions accommodating the third-row bench, a stepped-up roof and a raked rear windshield. Going by the model seen at the Expo, the Safari is expected to be a six-seat model with captain seats in the second row.

On the inside, the cabin is likely to be equipped with a light ivory colour upholstery, panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, and dashboard layout from the Harrier. The Safari upon launch will only be offered with a single 2.0-litre diesel motor making 168bhp mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. MG has also recently launched the Hector Plus seven-seat variant which has increased the competition in the three-row SUV segment.

Image Source: Gaadify