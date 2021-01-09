CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Safari enters production ahead of official launch

    Tata Safari enters production ahead of official launch

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,918 Views
    Tata Safari enters production ahead of official launch

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    - Essentially a six / seven-seat version of the Harrier

    Tata Safari name plate was recently restored by the Indian car manufacturer for its upcoming three-row SUV. Codenamed earlier as the Gravitas, the prototype was previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

    Tata Safari Left Front Three Quarter

    Now, new images of the Safari from the car manufacturer’s production plant have surfaced online. The model in the pictures appears to be the production-ready model of the upcoming Safari. The steel rims indicate a lower variant in the assembly line. Also, it can be seen painted in a dark exterior shade which could be a black or navy-blue hue. 

    Other bits of the model resemble the test mules which were spotted on various occasions. The exterior highlights include front fascia sourced from its sibling – Harrier with increased dimensions accommodating the third-row bench, a stepped-up roof and a raked rear windshield. Going by the model seen at the Expo, the Safari is expected to be a six-seat model with captain seats in the second row. 

    Tata Safari Second Row Seats

    On the inside, the cabin is likely to be equipped with a light ivory colour upholstery, panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, and dashboard layout from the Harrier. The Safari upon launch will only be offered with a single 2.0-litre diesel motor making 168bhp mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. MG has also recently launched the Hector Plus seven-seat variant which has increased the competition in the three-row SUV segment.

    Image Source: Gaadify

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Tata
    • Safari
    • Tata Safari
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars