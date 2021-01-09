CarWale
    2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender - Now in pictures

    2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    391 Views
    2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender - Now in pictures

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched the latest version of its Fortuner SUV in India. It's priced between Rs 29.98 lakh and Rs 37.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The carmaker also introduced a new top-spec high-end trim of the model, christened as Legender. It's priced at Rs 37.58 lakh and is slightly different from the regular model. Here's its picture gallery.

    Toyota Fortuner Left Front Three Quarter

    Toyota has now classified the Fortuner's trims into two models - standard and Legender. In all, there will be seven variants on offer including the new Legender.

    Toyota Fortuner Headlight

    This Fortuner Legender features a different front fascia with slim LED headlights and a new grille. This helps it differentiate itself though the front bumper and hood remain more or less the same.

    Toyota Fortuner Left Front Three Quarter

    Another major differentiating factor is its dual-tone pearl white exterior with contrasting black surfaces. Well, the other colour options from the standard Fortuner are not offered with this yet.

    Toyota Fortuner Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the Legender gets a redesigned bumper and gloss black trim between the tail lamp clusters.

    Toyota Fortuner Wheel

    It continues to ride on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. However, look closely and you’ll realise these get a different dual-tone pattern, which adds to its sporty appeal.

    Toyota Fortuner Dashboard

    On the inside, there's a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    Toyota Fortuner Dashboard

    Other features include a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, lane departure warning system, a wheel orientation sensor, and radar-guided cruise control.

    Toyota Fortuner Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Unlike the wide range of petrol, diesel, automatic, and 4x4 options, the Legender will be available only as an RWD powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

    Toyota Fortuner Instrument Cluster
    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 30.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Fortuner
    • Toyota Fortuner
    • Fortuner Legender 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT
    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 35.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.79 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 34.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.70 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 36.00 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 36.30 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.24 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 33.90 Lakh
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 30.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
