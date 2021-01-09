2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender - Now in pictures

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched the latest version of its Fortuner SUV in India. It's priced between Rs 29.98 lakh and Rs 37.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The carmaker also introduced a new top-spec high-end trim of the model, christened as Legender. It's priced at Rs 37.58 lakh and is slightly different from the regular model. Here's its picture gallery.

Toyota has now classified the Fortuner's trims into two models - standard and Legender. In all, there will be seven variants on offer including the new Legender.

This Fortuner Legender features a different front fascia with slim LED headlights and a new grille. This helps it differentiate itself though the front bumper and hood remain more or less the same.

Another major differentiating factor is its dual-tone pearl white exterior with contrasting black surfaces. Well, the other colour options from the standard Fortuner are not offered with this yet.

At the rear, the Legender gets a redesigned bumper and gloss black trim between the tail lamp clusters.

It continues to ride on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. However, look closely and you’ll realise these get a different dual-tone pattern, which adds to its sporty appeal.

On the inside, there's a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Other features include a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, lane departure warning system, a wheel orientation sensor, and radar-guided cruise control.

Unlike the wide range of petrol, diesel, automatic, and 4x4 options, the Legender will be available only as an RWD powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.