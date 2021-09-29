CarWale
    Tata Punch teased with Harman touchscreen infotainment system

    Nikhil Puthran

    Tata Punch teased with Harman touchscreen infotainment system

    - The vehicle will be built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture)

    - Expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

    Ahead of its anticipated launch, Tata Motors has teased the Harman touchscreen infotainment unit in the upcoming Punch micro-SUV. The vehicle is built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) and is based on the Impact 2.0 design language. The production model will be showcased in India on 4 October. 

    The Harman and Tata Motors collaboration dates back to as early as 2012. The upcoming Tata Punch will be the latest model to get the Harman touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The floating touchscreen unit is positioned above the centre air vents. The Punch is available in four variant options, namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Moreover, the vehicle will be available in both monotone and dual-tone colour options. To learn more about it, click here.

    The vehicle was spotted at a dealer yard recently. As seen in the images, the vehicle gets an uncluttered dashboard along with a semi-digital instrument cluster which is shared with the Altroz. Additionally, the vehicle also offers a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls.

    Mechanically, the Punch is expected to continue being powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This engine is likely to be offered in a five-speed manual and AMT option. The upcoming micro-SUV might also offer a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine option. 

