CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jaguar commences bookings for the all-electric ‘I-Pace Black’ in India

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    1,107 Views
    Jaguar commences bookings for the all-electric ‘I-Pace Black’ in India

    British carmaker Jaguar is preparing to launch a new variant of its popular SUV in the form of the I-Pace Black as it has commenced bookings for the same. The Jaguar I-Pace made its India debut in March 2021. To learn more about it, please do read our first-drive review here.

    This new I-Pace Black is equipped with a special exterior pack that includes gloss black side-view mirror caps, black grille, black side window frame and more black at the back in the form of badges. In addition, it comes with a set of 19-inch black alloy wheels too. Besides that, the new I-Pace is completely identical to its standard variant.

    On the inside, the lavish interior of the I-Pace has Ebony leather upholstered seats with an Ebony headliner and gloss black trim for the fascia. Apart from that, the Black edition of this SUV bears the same design as the standard I-Pace. There is a 12.3-inch digital driver display, ten-inch infotainment touchscreen and another small touchscreen below that for additional vehicle controls.

    The I-Pace is equipped with a 90kWh battery pack that has a range of 470km on a full charge as per WLTP. Moreover, it is capable of generating 394bhp and 696Nm of torque that enables the SUV to achieve 0 to 100km in just 4.8 seconds.

    Jaguar I-Pace Image
    Jaguar I-Pace
    ₹ 1.06 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New MG Astor to be available in eight variants; details leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jaguar I-Pace Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5123 Views
    56 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha

    ₹ 13.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - September 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jaguar-cars
    • other brands
    Jaguar F-Pace

    Jaguar F-Pace

    ₹ 69.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jaguar-Cars

    Jaguar I-Pace Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.13 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.14 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.12 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.13 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.21 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.23 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.13 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.12 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.19 Crore

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5123 Views
    56 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jaguar commences bookings for the all-electric ‘I-Pace Black’ in India