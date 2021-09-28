Jaguar commences bookings for the all-electric ‘I-Pace Black’ in India

British carmaker Jaguar is preparing to launch a new variant of its popular SUV in the form of the I-Pace Black as it has commenced bookings for the same. The Jaguar I-Pace made its India debut in March 2021. To learn more about it, please do read our first-drive review here.

This new I-Pace Black is equipped with a special exterior pack that includes gloss black side-view mirror caps, black grille, black side window frame and more black at the back in the form of badges. In addition, it comes with a set of 19-inch black alloy wheels too. Besides that, the new I-Pace is completely identical to its standard variant.

On the inside, the lavish interior of the I-Pace has Ebony leather upholstered seats with an Ebony headliner and gloss black trim for the fascia. Apart from that, the Black edition of this SUV bears the same design as the standard I-Pace. There is a 12.3-inch digital driver display, ten-inch infotainment touchscreen and another small touchscreen below that for additional vehicle controls.

The I-Pace is equipped with a 90kWh battery pack that has a range of 470km on a full charge as per WLTP. Moreover, it is capable of generating 394bhp and 696Nm of torque that enables the SUV to achieve 0 to 100km in just 4.8 seconds.