CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    513 Views
    Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition: Now in pictures

    The Punch has been on a roll for Tata since it arrived in late 2021 and since its launch has become the second highest-selling model for the automaker in India, surpassed only by the slightly larger Nexon which is Tata’s best-selling car.

    Tata Punch Left Rear Three Quarter

    A few months after the Punch was launched, Tata added it to its list of special editions by introducing a Kaziranga edition. This special edition is in tribute to the Kaziranga national park and saw the Punch get a new exterior paint scheme and updated feature list.

    Tata Punch Right Front Three Quarter

    When the Kaziranga editions were revealed, Tata announced that it would auction a Punch Kaziranga Edition during IPL 2022 for raising funds for Rhino conservation. The auction was completed and the winning bid was 9.49 lakh by Ameen Khan from Pune.

    Tata Punch Right Side View

    The vehicle key was handed over to Ameen at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and in addition, Khan received tickets to the 2022 Tata IPL finals at Ahmedabad. He also got a unique Rhino plaque signed by all team captains, accessories and an all-expense-paid trip to the Kaziranga National Park.

    Tata Punch Dashboard

    The Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition is based on the top-spec version of the car and gets all the bells and whistles that Tata offers with the Punch. It is being offered in two automatic trims and two manual trims. Both versions can be had with iRA connected car technology.

    The Tata Punch Kaziranga edition is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission or can also be had with an automated manual transmission.

    Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.83 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Kia EV6 launching on 2 June: All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32465 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Punch Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.91 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.17 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.47 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.91 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.92 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.60 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.82 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.80 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.73 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32465 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition: Now in pictures