Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition: Now in pictures

The Punch has been on a roll for Tata since it arrived in late 2021 and since its launch has become the second highest-selling model for the automaker in India, surpassed only by the slightly larger Nexon which is Tata’s best-selling car.

A few months after the Punch was launched, Tata added it to its list of special editions by introducing a Kaziranga edition. This special edition is in tribute to the Kaziranga national park and saw the Punch get a new exterior paint scheme and updated feature list.

When the Kaziranga editions were revealed, Tata announced that it would auction a Punch Kaziranga Edition during IPL 2022 for raising funds for Rhino conservation. The auction was completed and the winning bid was 9.49 lakh by Ameen Khan from Pune.

The vehicle key was handed over to Ameen at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and in addition, Khan received tickets to the 2022 Tata IPL finals at Ahmedabad. He also got a unique Rhino plaque signed by all team captains, accessories and an all-expense-paid trip to the Kaziranga National Park.

The Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition is based on the top-spec version of the car and gets all the bells and whistles that Tata offers with the Punch. It is being offered in two automatic trims and two manual trims. Both versions can be had with iRA connected car technology.

The Tata Punch Kaziranga edition is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission or can also be had with an automated manual transmission.

Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi