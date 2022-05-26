All-electric Kia EV6 bookings open in India

- Bookings commence with a token amount of Rs three lakh

- To be launched in India on 2 June, 2022

- Bookings open for only 100 units this year

Kia India has commenced bookings for its premium electric vehicle, the EV6. Interested customers can book the EV6 with a token amount of Rs three lakh through 15 dealerships across 12 cities in India. Additionally, this new electric vehicle can also be booked on the Kia India website. That said, it is worth noting that bookings are open for only 100 units of the Kia EV6 this year. Prices for this new model will be announced on 2 June, 2022.

The Kia EV6 will be available in two variant options, entry-level GT Line with rear wheel drive (RWD) and top-spec GT Line with all wheel drive (AWD). Both the variants will be powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack. The RWD version produces 223bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the AWD version produces 320.5bhp and 605Nm of torque. Both the variants get an automatic transmission. The entry-level model can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds, while the top-spec version does the same in just 5.2 seconds.

To read about the Kia EV6 in detail, click here. We have also driven the new Kia EV6 AWD and you can read our first drive review here.