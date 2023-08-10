Tata Punch CNG official mileage revealed

Launched in India on 4 August

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

Tata Punch CNG ARAI official mileage and boot space

The ARAI official mileage for the Tata Punch has been revealed and it is 26.9km/kg. Its biggest rival is the Hyundai Exter in CNG guise which has an official mileage of 27.1 km/kg. The Punch CNG is Tata’s second car to sport the twin-cylinder technology whereby the CNG tank has been split into two and placed lower in the boot liberating additional boot space. The stock Punch has a 368-litres while the CNG punch has a boot of 210 litres consuming only 42 per cent of the boot when compared to a much higher number if it had the old CNG tank design.

Car Mileage Punch 26.9kg/km Exter 27.1kg/km

Tata Punch CNG engine output and gearbox

The Tata Punch CNG is powered by the automaker’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 74bhp/95Nm and can only be had with a five-speed manual. It’s a similar story with the Exter CNG, which uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 68bhp/95Nm and is only offered with a five-speed manual.