Tata Punch CNG official mileage revealed

- Launched in India on 4 August
- Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo
Tata Punch CNG ARAI official mileage and boot space
The ARAI official mileage for the Tata Punch has been revealed and it is 26.9km/kg. Its biggest rival is the Hyundai Exter in CNG guise which has an official mileage of 27.1 km/kg. The Punch CNG is Tata’s second car to sport the twin-cylinder technology whereby the CNG tank has been split into two and placed lower in the boot liberating additional boot space. The stock Punch has a 368-litres while the CNG punch has a boot of 210 litres consuming only 42 per cent of the boot when compared to a much higher number if it had the old CNG tank design.
|Car
|Mileage
|Punch
|26.9kg/km
|Exter
|27.1kg/km
Tata Punch CNG engine output and gearbox
The Tata Punch CNG is powered by the automaker’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 74bhp/95Nm and can only be had with a five-speed manual. It’s a similar story with the Exter CNG, which uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 68bhp/95Nm and is only offered with a five-speed manual.
|Car
|Power
|Torque
|Punch
|74bhp
|95Nm
|Exter
|68bhp
|95Nm
|gearbox
|Five-speed MT
|Five-speed MT