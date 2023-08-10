CarWale
    India-bound Hyundai Santa Fe officially unveiled

    Sagar Bhanushali

    India-bound Hyundai Santa Fe officially unveiled

    - Now in its fifth generation  

    - Multiple engine options depending on the market

    Hyundai has officially revealed the all-new Santa Fe which is now in its fifth generation. The mid-size SUV now sports a brave new design which is likely to divide opinions. For the Santa Fe's first full makeover since 2018, Hyundai has taken an unconventional approach with what they are calling a ‘lifestyle-based’ design to maximise boot capacity. 

    2023 Hyundai Santa Fe design

    The Santa Fe's new boxy shape is derived from its long wheelbase and wide tailgate area. Design highlights at the front include a high bonnet, H-shaped headlamps and sharp fenders. The H-shaped design elements reinterpret Hyundai's 'H' emblem. In profile, the lengthened wheelbase accommodates a high roofline, sharp wheel arches, shortened front overhang, and 21-inch wheels. 

    Hyundai New Santa Fe Right Rear Three Quarter

    The rear is perhaps the most controversial bit of the new Santa Fe’s design. It’s properly boxy and the entire rear section harks back to the SUVs from the 1980s.  The interior look is restrained and comes as a pleasant surprise by contrasting with the bold exterior design. 

    2023 Hyundai Santa Fe interior 

    Hyundai New Santa Fe Dashboard

    Like the exterior, the cabin look emphasizes horizontal and vertical lines, with an H-motif design applied to the dashboard and the air vents. Like all high-end Hyundai models, the new Santa Fe scores high on features and as standard, it comes with a panoramic sunroof, a giant curved display and dual wireless charging. The curved display connects the 12.3-inch digital cluster and infotainment system. In addition, Hyundai says the brightly coloured seats and headliner create a sense of spaciousness, while the soft-touch wood-patterned garnish and Nappa leather seats add to the luxury appeal. 

    2023 Hyundai Santa Fe engine options 

    In Korea and North America, the new Santa Fe will be available with two powertrain options. A 2.5-litre turbocharged engine with around 280bhp. There is also a 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid that makes 180bhp. In Europe, the SUV will be available with two powertrain options, including the same 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid and a 1.6-litre turbocharged plug-in hybrid with around 160bhp. In other regions, the Santa Fe will also be available with a 2.5-litre petrol engine with around 195bhp.  

    Hyundai New Santa Fe Left Side View

    The all-new Santa Fe is scheduled for launch in Korea in the second half of this year and in North America/Europe in the first half of next year. The North American premiere will be held at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. 

    Hyundai New Santa Fe Bootspace
    Hyundai New Santa Fe Image
    Hyundai New Santa Fe
    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
