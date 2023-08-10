CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XUV300 new variants launched; prices start from Rs. 7.99 lakh

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    627 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 new variants launched; prices start from Rs. 7.99 lakh
    • Turbo petrol variants start from Rs. 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • W4 variant now gets sunroof

    Mahindra has announced the addition of two new entry-level variants, W2 and W4, in its XUV300 line-up with prices starting from Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introduction of new variants, the SUV can now be had in five variants, namely, W2, W4, W6, W8, and W8 (optional). Further, the automaker has also enhanced the W4 variant with a sunroof in both petrol and diesel guise.

    XUV300 TurboSport variant

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The brand has introduced the W4 TurboSport variant at a price tag of Rs. 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that belts out 129bhp and 230Nm of torque and can accelerate from 0-60kmph in five seconds. Earlier, this engine was only restricted to variants from W6 onwards. 

    Mahindra XUV300 prices 

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra XUV300:

    EngineVariant and transmissionEx-showroom price
    1.2-litre NA petrolW2 MTRs. 7.99 lakh
    W4 MTRs. 8.65 lakh
    W6 MTRs. 9.99 lakh
    W6 ATRs. 10.69 lakh
    W8 MTRs. 11.49 lakh
    W8(O) MTRs. 12.59 lakh
    W8(O) ATRs. 13.29 lakh
    1.2-litre turbo-petrolW4 MTRs. 9.29 lakh
    W6 MTRs. 10.49 lakh
    W8 MTRs. 11.99 lakh
    W8(0) MTRs. 12.99 lakh
    1.5-litre diesel W4 MTRs. 10.20 lakh
    W6 MTRs. 10.99 lakh
    W6 ATRs. 12.29 lakh
    W8 MTRs. 12.99 lakh
    W8(O) MTRs. 13.91 lakh
    W8(O) ATRs. 14.59 lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India-bound Hyundai Santa Fe officially unveiled

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV300 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6704 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8161 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Thar.e
    Mahindra Thar.e

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up
    Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up

    Rs. 12.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.39 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.62 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.09 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.39 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.61 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.87 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.31 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.29 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6704 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8161 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV300 new variants launched; prices start from Rs. 7.99 lakh