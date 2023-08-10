Mahindra XUV300 new variants launched; prices start from Rs. 7.99 lakh

Turbo petrol variants start from Rs. 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

W4 variant now gets sunroof

Mahindra has announced the addition of two new entry-level variants, W2 and W4, in its XUV300 line-up with prices starting from Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introduction of new variants, the SUV can now be had in five variants, namely, W2, W4, W6, W8, and W8 (optional). Further, the automaker has also enhanced the W4 variant with a sunroof in both petrol and diesel guise.

XUV300 TurboSport variant

The brand has introduced the W4 TurboSport variant at a price tag of Rs. 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that belts out 129bhp and 230Nm of torque and can accelerate from 0-60kmph in five seconds. Earlier, this engine was only restricted to variants from W6 onwards.

Mahindra XUV300 prices

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra XUV300: