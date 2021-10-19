CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Punch accessory packs detailed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,810 Views
    Tata Punch accessory packs detailed

    - Choice of three custom packs 

    - Prices begin from Rs 30,000

    The Tata Punch has finally been launched in India with an introductory starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). While you can read our first-drive review here, we tell you about the different accessory packs along with their prices that can be paired with the Punch

    Front View

    The Punch can be had in four personas that include Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Each of the variants can be enhanced further in terms of features by bundling with either Rhythm or Dazzle accessory pack. 

    Wheel

    With an extra sum of Rs 35,000, the base Pure variant can be upgraded with a 3.5-inch infotainment system, steering mounted controls, and four-door speakers. Similarly, the Rhythm pack for an additional cost of Rs 35,000 on the Adventure variant gives the buyers a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, two tweeters, and a reverse parking camera. 

    Infotainment System

    The Dazzle package is reserved for the Accomplished trim that offers LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps, and a blacked-out A-pillar. This pack can be opted for by customers for Rs 45,000. The last one on the list is the iRA pack which, as the name suggests, equips the Punch with the brand’s connected car tech. It includes features such as remote vehicle control, geofencing, location-based services, vehicle diagnosis, and vehicle security features. The iRA package costs Rs 30,000. 

    The Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. The motor is paired to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) cancelled yet again; will return in 2023
     Next 
    39 units of Jeep Wrangler SUV recalled

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31765 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 10th November 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Punch Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.49 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.74 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.15 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.49 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.55 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.17 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.14 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31765 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Punch accessory packs detailed