Tata Punch accessory packs detailed

- Choice of three custom packs

- Prices begin from Rs 30,000

The Tata Punch has finally been launched in India with an introductory starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). While you can read our first-drive review here, we tell you about the different accessory packs along with their prices that can be paired with the Punch.

The Punch can be had in four personas that include Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Each of the variants can be enhanced further in terms of features by bundling with either Rhythm or Dazzle accessory pack.

With an extra sum of Rs 35,000, the base Pure variant can be upgraded with a 3.5-inch infotainment system, steering mounted controls, and four-door speakers. Similarly, the Rhythm pack for an additional cost of Rs 35,000 on the Adventure variant gives the buyers a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, two tweeters, and a reverse parking camera.

The Dazzle package is reserved for the Accomplished trim that offers LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps, and a blacked-out A-pillar. This pack can be opted for by customers for Rs 45,000. The last one on the list is the iRA pack which, as the name suggests, equips the Punch with the brand’s connected car tech. It includes features such as remote vehicle control, geofencing, location-based services, vehicle diagnosis, and vehicle security features. The iRA package costs Rs 30,000.

The Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. The motor is paired to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.