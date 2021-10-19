Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) cancelled yet again; will return in 2023

- GIMS was scheduled to be held between 19-27 February, 2022

- The show has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic

The 2022 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), which was scheduled to be held from 19-27 February has been cancelled owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. This is the third consecutive year that the show has been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to an official statement issued by the organisers of the event, the motor show, which is held in Geneva every year, has been pushed to 2023 not just due to the Coronavirus, but also due to the semiconductor shortage, which they said, are presently the priority of OEMs to solve.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, said, 'Many exhibitors have indicated that the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic make it impossible for them to make a firm commitment for GIMS 2022. On top of this is the negative impact that the current shortage of semiconductors has on car manufacturers. The chip crisis is likely to drag on well into next year, with negative financial implications for OEMs. In these uncertain times, many brands are therefore unable to make a commitment to participate in a trade fair that would have taken place in just over four months. When considering all the factors, it became clear that it was necessary to postpone the show, and to announce the news sooner than later to avoid cancelling at short notice.”