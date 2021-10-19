39 units of Jeep Wrangler SUV recalled

- Recalled for a possible faulty fuel line connector

- Locally-assembled Wranglers unaffected

Jeep India has announced a voluntary recall of the Wrangler SUV. The recall pertains to 39 CBU models that were manufactured from 24 January, 2020 to 17 March, 2020. The affected vehicles could have a possible faulty fuel line connector leading to fuel leakage.

The American carmaker states that the snapping of the faulty fuel line connector may pose a potential fire hazard leading to damage to property and life. It is to be noted that the locally-assembled Wrangler units launched in March 2021 are unaffected and safe from this issue.

The recall will commence from 1 November, 2021 where individual owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted via email and phone. The affected part will first be inspected and if necessary, be replaced by the carmaker.

Nipun Mahajan – Head of Jeep India, said, “Customer safety and the quality of our vehicles are the topmost priorities for us. Thanks to our continuous and stringent quality control processes this issue was identified early. Trained technicians at our authorised workshops across the country will conduct the necessary checks and procedures, at no cost to the customers.

The Wrangler is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. The power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Jeep recently hiked the prices of the Wrangler by Rs 1.25 lakh. The SUV is now available at a starting price of Rs 55.15 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the Jeep Wrangler and you can read our first-drive review here.