Volvo S90 B5 Inscription launched in India at Rs 61.90 lakh

- Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine which generates 246bhp and 350Nm

- Gets 1,400W Bower and Wilkins system with 19 speakers, lane keeping aid, parking assistance and more

Post much wait, Volvo has finally introduced the S90 B5 Inscription (petrol mild-hybrid) in India at a starting price of Rs 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The vehicle is available in four colour options – Crystal White, Bright Silver, Onyx Black, and Denim Blue. At the time of launch, the company revealed its plans to introduce one new electric car every year, starting 2022. Moreover, Volvo plans to emerge as a fully electric car company by 2030.

The updated model has received fresh cosmetic updates in the form of a new grille with vertical ribs and double chrome inserts in glossy black mesh. Moreover, the vehicle gets a new emblem with forward looking radar technology. The sedan has received a new chrome bar under centre mesh and intakes. As for the rear, the rear bumper features body coloured insert with new chrome bar. Additionally, the tailpipes are hidden to highlight the premium character.

The S90 is powered by a 2.0-litre and a 48V electric motor to generate 246bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine gets an eight-speed automatic transmission which powers the front wheels. The air suspension setup claims to deliver a superior drive experience. For added convenience, the vehicle offers 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, BLIS with CTA, massage function for front seats, 1,400W Bower and Wilkins system with 19 speakers. The vehicle is equipped with features such as Digital Services, which provides access to Google Assistant, Google Maps and more.

Some of the key specifications in the newly launched Volvo S90 B5 Inscription are as follows –

– Advanced Air Cleaner with PM 2.5 sensor

– Android powered infotainment system

– Pilot assist

– Lane keeping aid

– Blind spot information system with cross traffic alert

– Collision mitigation support (front)

– Collision warning and mitigation support (rear)

– Parking assistance (front, rear & side)