Tata Nexon facelift continues testing; new details revealed

- The 2024 Nexon will come equipped with sequential turn indicators

- Will also feature ADAS

Tata Motors continues testing the Nexon facelift ahead of its launch which could take place early next year. New spy images of a test mule shared on the web reveal additional features that the model is expected to receive once it is launched.

As seen in the spy shots, the facelifted Tata Nexon will come equipped with sequential turn indicators. Elsewhere, it gets roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, alloy wheels, wraparound LED lights, rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, wheel arches, and A-pillar-mounted ORVMs.

Sources in the know have revealed that the 2024 Tata Nexon will also get a new flat-bottom steering wheel from the Curvv, and the ADAS suite. The latter is already available on its elder siblings like the Safari and Harrier.

Under the hood, the updated Nexon could be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. This motor generates an output of 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel motor is expected to be carried over from the current-gen model. Transmission options too are likely to remain unchanged, which currently include a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

