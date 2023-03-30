CarWale
    2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Now in pictures

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai launched the new-gen Verna earlier this month, with prices in India starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new model gets an entirely new exterior design, fresh interiors, and a new engine option as well. Let us take a closer look at the rival to the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia in the picture gallery below.

    Hyundai Verna Front View

    The sixth-generation Verna gets an all-new silhouette when compared to the previous-gen model.

    Hyundai Verna Grille

    Up-front, the sedan gets a new Parametric grille in a black chrome finish.

    Hyundai Verna Headlight

    The latter is flanked by LED headlamps with cornering function on either side.

    Hyundai Verna Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

    The upper section of the split headlamp, which houses the LED DRLs, is complemented by an LED light bar sitting on the hood.

    Hyundai Verna Wheel

    The side profile gets a set of new 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 205/55 section tyres.

    Hyundai Verna Front Door Handle

    Also up for offer are satin chrome outside door handles.

    Hyundai Verna Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The posterior too benefits from a similar parametric connected LED light tail lights.

    Hyundai Verna Wheel

    The turbo-petrol variant will get additional distinctive features in the form of blacked-out alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and rear disc brakes.

    Hyundai Verna Dashboard

    Step inside the 2023 Verna and you will be greeted by a dual-tone black and beige upholstery, while those of you opting for the turbo-petrol versions will get an all-black theme.

    Hyundai Verna Sunroof/Moonroof

    The Verna offers an electric sunroof on select variants.

    Hyundai Verna Front Row Seats

    The front seats now come equipped with heating and cooling functions.

    Hyundai Verna Parking Brake/Emergency Brake

    The automatic variants get the exclusive rights to boast about the Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) feature.

    Hyundai Verna Left Front Three Quarter

    The company will offer its ADAS suite, called Hyundai SmartSense.

    Hyundai Verna Left Front Three Quarter

    On the safety front, it features six airbags as standard across the variant lineup.

    Hyundai Verna Dashboard

    The dashboard and centre console receive ambient lighting and a wireless charger, respectively.

    Hyundai Verna Front Row Seats

    The powered driver seat, and a Bose-sourced music system are first-in-segment features.

    Hyundai Verna AC Controls

    The party trick of the new Verna is the switchable type controller that allows a user to access the infotainment and climate control functions from the same display with the touch of a button.

    Hyundai Verna Second Row Seats

    Also on offer for the first time in the Verna is a rear manual curtain.

    Hyundai Verna Infotainment System

    A large, single-piece unit dominates the dashboard, housing two 10.25-inch screens, one each acting as the infotainment system and fully digital instrument console.

    Hyundai Verna Rear View

    At the heart of the 2023 Hyundai Verna is a brand new 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. Also on offer is the familiar 1.5-litre NA petrol motor from the outgoing model that is mated with a six-speed manual unit or an IVT unit.

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Verna Gallery

