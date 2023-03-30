2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Now in pictures

Hyundai launched the new-gen Verna earlier this month, with prices in India starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new model gets an entirely new exterior design, fresh interiors, and a new engine option as well. Let us take a closer look at the rival to the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia in the picture gallery below.

The sixth-generation Verna gets an all-new silhouette when compared to the previous-gen model.

Up-front, the sedan gets a new Parametric grille in a black chrome finish.

The latter is flanked by LED headlamps with cornering function on either side.

The upper section of the split headlamp, which houses the LED DRLs, is complemented by an LED light bar sitting on the hood.

The side profile gets a set of new 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 205/55 section tyres.

Also up for offer are satin chrome outside door handles.

The posterior too benefits from a similar parametric connected LED light tail lights.

The turbo-petrol variant will get additional distinctive features in the form of blacked-out alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and rear disc brakes.

Step inside the 2023 Verna and you will be greeted by a dual-tone black and beige upholstery, while those of you opting for the turbo-petrol versions will get an all-black theme.

The Verna offers an electric sunroof on select variants.

The front seats now come equipped with heating and cooling functions.

The automatic variants get the exclusive rights to boast about the Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) feature.

The company will offer its ADAS suite, called Hyundai SmartSense.

On the safety front, it features six airbags as standard across the variant lineup.

The dashboard and centre console receive ambient lighting and a wireless charger, respectively.

The powered driver seat, and a Bose-sourced music system are first-in-segment features.

The party trick of the new Verna is the switchable type controller that allows a user to access the infotainment and climate control functions from the same display with the touch of a button.

Also on offer for the first time in the Verna is a rear manual curtain.

A large, single-piece unit dominates the dashboard, housing two 10.25-inch screens, one each acting as the infotainment system and fully digital instrument console.

At the heart of the 2023 Hyundai Verna is a brand new 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. Also on offer is the familiar 1.5-litre NA petrol motor from the outgoing model that is mated with a six-speed manual unit or an IVT unit.