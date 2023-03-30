Tata Tiago EV to be the official partner of IPL 2023

- Tiago EV is the third electric vehicle from Tata Motors

- Available with two battery packs across three variants

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to start on 30 March, 2023. Continuing its alliance with the sport for the sixth year, Tata Motors has announced the Tiago EV as its official partner. The Tiago EV is the most recent addition to the brand’s EV line-up and is sold alongside the Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

The Tiago EV can be had in two versions – medium and long range. This includes 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs which are spread across XE, XT, and XZ Plus variants. This Tata electric car has a claimed electric range of 315 kilometres, and its battery can be charged using 3.3kW and 7.2kW chargers.

Last month, the prices of the Tiago EV were hiked by Rs. 20,000. Notably, it has gathered over 20,000 bookings and the brand has also commenced the delivery of its long-range versions.

Commenting on this partnership, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “After five consecutive successful runs, we are back with the Tata IPL showcasing our newest EV offering, our premium electric hatch – the Tiago EV. With this exciting new product, we want to democratise EVs in India. In addition to some exciting engagement activities, we are looking forward to educating the masses on EVs at large and busting common myths through an integrated ad campaign.”