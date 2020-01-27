Tata Nexon EV: What to expect?

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of the all-new Nexon EV in India tomorrow. We have driven the electrified Nexon and you can read about it over here. Ahead of the official Indian debut, here is everything there is to know about the Tata Nexon EV:

Updated Styling:

The Nexon EV debuts a new styling update which will also be seen on the standard Nexon facelift. The sharper headlamps, clamshell bonnet and chrome-black slat for a grille make it look much more upmarket as they are based on the Impact 2.0 design philosophy. Tata’s three-point element is seen on the lower grille while a new set of alloys is also part of the update. At the rear, the clear lens taillamp gets a new LED lighting signature while the white strips of the older Nexon are finished in a blue hue.

More features on the inside:

Part of the update on the inside is an Altroz-sourced flat-bottom steering wheel and instrument cluster which, in the Nexon EV, gives out information like – charge level, driving range, battery consumption, turn-by-turn navigation and more.

Tata is also providing a new ZConnect app suite with 35 connectivity features. So, it allows the user to set a Geofence, remotely switch on/off the AC, and send SOS alerts and more. And being an EV, you can also remotely monitor the current charge levels and the available range, check the charging history and find the nearest charging stations among others.

High on safety:

The Nexon EV is also the safest made-in-India electric SUV with a five-star safety rating at GNCAP crash tests. In terms of safety equipment, it also comes loaded with dual airbags, ABS along with EBD and cornering stability control as a standard fitment.

Three trims:

Tata will launch the Nexon EV in three trims – XM, XZ Plus and XZ Plus Lux – with three colour options including Teal Blue, Glacier White and Moonlit Silver. The XM will feature automatic climate control, drive modes, connected car app, push-button start, all four power windows, electric tailgate, 16-inch steel wheels with EV highlight cover while the XZ Plus will get additional fitment like contrast-coloured roof, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lamps with cornering function, and a wearable key. Meanwhile, the top-spec XZ Plus Lux will come with electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and leatherette seats.

Powertrain:

Powering the Nexon EV is a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that puts out 127bhp and 245Nm. The electric motor is paired to a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion and a liquid-cooled battery pack that offers an ARAI-certified range of 312km. It comes with IP67 certification for dust and water resistance in one-meter of water.

Charging options include a 3.3kW bundled charger that can charge the battery pack from 20-100 per cent in eight hours, while a 25kW fast charger can charge the battery from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes

Pricing and availability:

Initially, the Nexon EV will be sold across 22 Indian cities. These dealerships will also provide fast chargers for the customers. The compact electric SUV from Tata’s stable is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15-17 lakhs (ex-showroom).