Tata Harrier automatic variant teased again; panoramic sunroof confirmed

- Tata Harrier automatic variant to get panoramic sunroof and few other feature additions

- The model will get a 170bhp BS6-compliant diesel engine

The Tata Harrier automatic variant has been teased again on the company’s social media channels. The new teaser video confirms that the new variant will also come equipped with a panoramic sunroof. Earlier, the model was available with a non-panoramic sunroof, but only as a dealer-level accessory.

The previous teaser video shared by Tata Motors revealed that the new variant of the Harrier will receive an automatic transmission, expected to be the Hyundai-source torque-converter unit. Powering the model will be a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that would produce 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. The current BS4-compliant motor produces 30bhp less, while the torque remains the same.

A few other feature highlights that are expected to arrive with the Tata Harrier automatic variant include sleeker ORVMs, electrically-adjustable driver seat and an auto-dimming day/night IRVM. Also on offer would be new diamond-cut alloy wheels similar to the units seen on the Gravitas showcased at the Geneva Motor Show last year. The model would also receive a new red paintjob.