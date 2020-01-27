Please Tell Us Your City

  Tata Harrier automatic variant teased again; panoramic sunroof confirmed

Tata Harrier automatic variant teased again; panoramic sunroof confirmed

January 27, 2020, 02:05 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
4945 Views
Tata Harrier automatic variant teased again; panoramic sunroof confirmed

- Tata Harrier automatic variant to get panoramic sunroof and few other feature additions

- The model will get a 170bhp BS6-compliant diesel engine 

The Tata Harrier automatic variant has been teased again on the company’s social media channels. The new teaser video confirms that the new variant will also come equipped with a panoramic sunroof. Earlier, the model was available with a non-panoramic sunroof, but only as a dealer-level accessory.

The previous teaser video shared by Tata Motors revealed that the new variant of the Harrier will receive an automatic transmission, expected to be the Hyundai-source torque-converter unit. Powering the model will be a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that would produce 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. The current BS4-compliant motor produces 30bhp less, while the torque remains the same.

Tata Harrier Exterior

A few other feature highlights that are expected to arrive with the Tata Harrier automatic variant include sleeker ORVMs, electrically-adjustable driver seat and an auto-dimming day/night IRVM. Also on offer would be new diamond-cut alloy wheels similar to the units seen on the Gravitas showcased at the Geneva Motor Show last year. The model would also receive a new red paintjob.

  • Tata
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.5 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 17.09 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 16.35 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 16.5 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 16.43 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.48 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 16.63 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 15.2 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 15.13 Lakhs onwards

