BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Alto now available in S-CNG variants

- S-CNG available in LXi and LXi (O) variants

- Powered by a BS6 compliant 796cc engine

Back in April 2019, Maruti Suzuki had introduced the BS6 compliant version of its best-selling entry level model, the Alto. This time around, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the S-CNG variant in the BS6 compliant Alto hatchback. The BS6 Alto S-CNG is available in LXi and LXi (O) variants at ex-showroom Delhi prices of Rs 4,32,700 and Rs 4,36,300, respectively.

Mechanically, the Alto S-CNG continues to be powered by a 796cc petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The vehicle is equipped with dual-interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system for efficient and enhanced drivability across all terrains. The company claims that the S-CNG variant returns a fuel efficiency figure of 31.59 km/kg.

Speaking about the Alto BS6 S-CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we continuously strive to offer products that are technologically advanced and environment friendly. With the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, we reinforce our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The Alto BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Maruti Suzuki’s large portfolio of green vehicles is a testimony of its commitment towards environment. We are encouraged with wide acceptance of S-CNG technology by our customers.”