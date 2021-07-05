Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition spotted ahead of launch

- The Nexon EV Dark Edition is likely to be launched in India on 7 July, 2021

- The company will also introduce the Nexon and Altroz Dark Editions

Last week, images shared on the web revealed the Dark Editions of the Tata Nexon and Altroz, details of which are available here. Now, a new set of images reveal the Nexon EV Dark Edition ahead of its launch that could take place on 7 July, 2021.

As seen in the images, the upcoming Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition features an Atlas Black paintjob and blacked-out alloy wheels. However, it does retain some of the blue coloured elements seen on the regular variants. The front left fender also carries the ‘Dark’ badging.

Inside, the new Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition features an all-black theme, including the seats, dashboard, and upholstery. Also on offer are Piano Black and Blue inserts across the cabin. The centre console now houses a darkened Nexon lettering, unlike the chrome version in the regular variants.

Powering the Tata Nexon EV will be the same 30.2 kWh battery that produces 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 312kms in a single charge, can sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds.

