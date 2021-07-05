CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition spotted ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    574 Views
    Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition spotted ahead of launch

    - The Nexon EV Dark Edition is likely to be launched in India on 7 July, 2021

    - The company will also introduce the Nexon and Altroz Dark Editions

    Last week, images shared on the web revealed the Dark Editions of the Tata Nexon and Altroz, details of which are available here. Now, a new set of images reveal the Nexon EV Dark Edition ahead of its launch that could take place on 7 July, 2021.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images, the upcoming Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition features an Atlas Black paintjob and blacked-out alloy wheels. However, it does retain some of the blue coloured elements seen on the regular variants. The front left fender also carries the ‘Dark’ badging.

    Inside, the new Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition features an all-black theme, including the seats, dashboard, and upholstery. Also on offer are Piano Black and Blue inserts across the cabin. The centre console now houses a darkened Nexon lettering, unlike the chrome version in the regular variants.

    Dashboard

    Powering the Tata Nexon EV will be the same 30.2 kWh battery that produces 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 312kms in a single charge, can sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds.

    Image Source

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 13.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite - Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.15 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.88 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.21 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition spotted ahead of launch