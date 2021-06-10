Tata Nexon crosses 2,00,000 unit production milestone

- Last 50,000 units produced in six months

- Available in a total of 20 variants

The 2,00,000th unit of the Tata Nexon has rolled out the production facility of Tata Motors at Ranjangaon in Pune. The compact SUV by the Indian automaker had achieved the 1.5 lakh production mark in November last year and the next 50,000 units were built in a period of just six months. As a part of the recent update, the Nexon is now offered in 20 variants – 12 in petrol and 8 trims of diesel with both manual and automatic transmission.

The Nexon is one of the highest-selling models for Tata and it managed to sell 8,683 units of the SUV in March 2021. It also managed to secure the fourth position in the sales chart for May 2021; more details of which can be read here.

A few weeks back, Tata made three substantial updates to the Nexon. Initially, the physical buttons below the seven-inch infotainment system were removed. This was followed by the discontinuation of the Tectonic Blue exterior shade and a new five-spoke two-tone design for the 16-inch alloy wheels.

Mechanically, the Tata Nexon is available in BS6 compliant 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor making 118bhp power and 170Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both engines are coupled with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. It also holds a five-star safety rating by Global NCAP. We have driven the Nexon petrol manual guise and you can read our first-drive review here.