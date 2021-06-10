New Skoda Octavia launched in India: All you need to know

- Available in two variants - Style and Laurin and Klement

- Powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque

One of the most awaited launches for 2021, the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Depending on individual preferences, the new Octavia can be had in either of the two variants – Style and Laurin and Klement. Read below to learn more about the new Skoda Octavia in detail.

Exterior

In terms of dimensions, the new generation Skoda Octavia measures 4,689mm in length, 1,469 mm high, 1,829 mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm. As compared to its predecessor, the new Skoda Octavia is now 19mm longer and 15mm wider. The fascia is adorned by a robust grille with a chrome frame and Bi-LED headlamps with DRLs. Like the Superb, the Octavia gets a sleek and sharp lower bumper with a chrome strip in the centre, and integrated fog lamps on either side. The vehicle is available in five colour options - Lava Blue, Candy White, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown. The last two colours are exclusively offered only in Laurin and Klement variants.

The updated Octavia features sharp shoulder creases to offer an aggressive stance, while the 17-inch alloy wheels complement the 17-inch sloping roofline. At the rear, the vehicle gets sharp LED tail lamps and Skoda lettering that runs across the tailgate.

Interior

The new Skoda Octavia is offered with premium beige suede leather upholstery with chrome highlights. Skoda has redesigned the multi-level dashboard, which is now characterised by an elegant finish. It gets a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with paddle shift and black leather to offer a strong identity of its own. Passengers can choose from different shades of colours, called the 'mood tiles', or customise a colour, precisely to his or her liking, on a bar. One can even assign a different colour palette to the dashboard and footwell. The new lighting system also assists in safety and turns red when the front doors open. The L&K variant gets 600+ watts 12 speakers including a subwoofer.

The vehicle offers a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a touch slider to adjust the volume or the map. The two-zone Climatronic air conditioning system, with air care function, enables different temperatures to be set for the front passengers. There are storage pockets and the cargo space is fitted with Velcro to stop the unnecessary movement of luggage. The vehicle offers 600-litres of boot space, which can be extended to 1,555-litres with rear seats folded. The boot can be opened and closed with just a touch of a button on the remote control. Moreover, the Virtual Pedal enables contact-free access.

Speaking of features, the new Octavia gets gesture-operated LED reading light unit, smartphone pockets on the front seat backs, a storage compartment in the front doors for an umbrella, easy-open cup holders, a pair of USB C Ports in the dashboard and centre console, a USB C port behind the IRVM, smart cargo elements, hooks, and net restraints for the luggage compartments, roller sun blinds, and so forth. Additional feature highlights include a funnel integrated into the lid of the windscreen washer tank. The windscreens now have water ducts, which allow rainwater to drain optimally.

In terms of safety, the new Octavia offers eight airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, EBD, TPMS, iBuzz fatigue alert, and AFS. The MySkoda Connect has inbuilt technology that helps in case of an emergency with features such as Road Side assistance and SOS. The system also offers features such as Geo fence, Time fence, driving behaviour, and trip analysis based on usage.

Engine

Mechanically, the new Skoda Octavia gets a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which is mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox to generate 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the Octavia premium sedan returns a fuel efficiency figure of 15.81kmpl. For the first time in India, Skoda offers the ‘shift by wire’ technology in Octavia. Additionally, the vehicle gets an electronic parking brake and a rocker switch integrated in to the centre console to control and electronically convey the gear section to the transmission unit.